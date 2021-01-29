Maude Bowen

Dec. 27, 1926–Jan. 27, 2021

Maude Marjorie (Payne) Bowen, age 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2021, at Close to Home Assisted Living Center in Ironton.

A life-long resident of Ironton, she was born on Dec. 27, 1926, to A.T. “Shoe Doc” Payne and Catherine (Metz) Payne.

Maude graduated from Ironton High School in 1944 and worked in the Lawrence County Court House in the years just after World War II.

As an avid softball player, she met her future husband, who as a returning veteran from the war, seemed to keep showing up to her games. She married Richard (Dick) Bowen on May 27, 1950 and they raised their family on South Twelfth Street, where they lived for over 60 years in the home that her husband built.

In addition to being a busy mother to their four children, Maude also maintained business records for Richard Bowen Construction Company and was active in the Lombard Elementary School PTA, serving as president and on various committees.

Maude was baptized, confirmed and married in Saint Paul Lutheran Church where she faithfully served in several capacities over her lifetime including choir, church council, church treasurer, as well as, the Women of Evangelical Lutheran Church Association (WELCA) of the Southern District of Ohio. This work with WELCA involved traveling to Columbus and Capital University for quarterly meetings, gaining many dear friends from other Ohio cities.

She held large holiday gatherings with wonderful food and whenever the family gathered around the dining table, they listened and had much laughter as she gave her many opinions. She will be dearly missed.

Her family wishes to thank the special staff members from Community Hospice during the last few weeks and caregivers from Close to Home over the past several years.

In addition to her parents, Maude is proceeded in death by her husband, Richard, and son, David Richard Bowen, as well as, her seven siblings; brothers, Adam, A.T. Jr, Harry and Raymond “Doc” Payne, and sisters, Caroline Payne Kennedy, Kathleen Payne Robinette, and Doris Payne Pyles.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Wentz, Laurie (Robert) Chapman, and Andrew (Beckey Brown) Bowen; and her grandchildren, Gretchen (John) Carney, Joshua (Beth) Wentz, Jeremiah and Jacob (Allison) Bowen, Adam Sakoonserksadee and Michael (Mandy) Sakoonserksadee, Clark Chapman and Claire Chapman, Jason, Hope, Austin (Aimee) and Sara Bowen and also by great-grandchildren, Mia Bowen, Michael Slaten, Harper Bowen, Tyler, Josh, Sarah and Mary Kettle, Calvin and Lillian Bowen and K.J. Jenkins.

Maude is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Nazlie “Naze” (Madlom) Payne and Elsie (Bowen) Lambert; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, with Pastor Jonathon Moyers officiating. Visitation will be noon on Saturday with social distancing and facial masks required. Also, online services will be streamed via Facebook Live at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ironton. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Paul’s at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Sixth and Center Streets, Ironton, Ohio, 45638.