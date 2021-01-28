Herd to open with Navy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall will travel to Annapolis, Maryland to face Navy on Saturday, Sept. 4, to begin its 2021 football schedule, the Conference USA office announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd has yet to play Navy in its history, but will make its second trip to Annapolis. Marshall defeated Maryland 31-20 in the 2013 Military Bowl, which was played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Marshall’s home opener will come against N.C. Central on Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by a home game the following weekend against East Carolina.

The two teams were unable to make up the Herd’s 2020 scheduled trip to Greenville, North Carolina.

Marshall will round out its non-conference schedule on the road at Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Thundering Herd defeated the then-No. 23 Mountaineers 17-7 last season inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall’s C-USA home games will be: Saturday, Oct. 9, against Old Dominion; Saturday, Oct. 30, against FIU; Saturday, Nov. 13. against UAB; and Saturday, Nov. 27. versus WKU.

The Thundering Herd’s road league tilts will be: Saturday, October 2 against Middle Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 16, against North Texas; Saturday, November 6 against Florida Atlantic and Saturday, Nov. 20, versus Charlotte.

“We are excited about the 2021 season,” said first-year head coach Charles Huff. “We are focused on ‘Being A Champion’ each and every day. We look forward to an exciting brand of football being played in C-USA this year and we are working every day to maximize the opportunities we have this season.”

The 2021 Conference USA Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

“It will be a tremendous honor to open this season at the United States Naval Academy,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick.

“I have always had an incredible amount of respect for Navy and its student-athletes and it was always my goal to get them onto our schedule. We look forward to their trip to Joan C. Edwards Stadium in 2023, as well.”

“Getting long-standing rival East Carolina back to Huntington will also be a treat for our fans, as will a nice, regional road trip to another longtime foe, Appalachian State.”

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some are expected to move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national broadcast opportunities.

A schedule of those games will be released at a later date.