Lady Hornets closing in on OVC title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets started the game really fast. But when they ran into a speed bump in the third quarter, they got a different driver to put them back on the right path.

Leading by 19 points at the half, the Lady Hornets saw the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers score 22 points in the third quarter.

But Abbey Hicks scored 8 of her 18 points in the quarter as Coal Grove held onto a solid lead and beat Ironton 67-46 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“The girls came out playing well in the first half. But in typical Ironton fashion, (coach) Doug (Graham) had them ready to play in the second half. But Hicks knocked down some nice shots in the third quarter to keep us going,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach.

“It was a good game to get a lot of kids some varsity minutes. Hopefully, the game time experience will help us in tournament play.”

Addi Dillow led the Lady Hornets with 19 points and Kaleigh Murphy had 13 points as they moved a step closer to clinching at least a share of their third straight OVC title. Coal Grove is 16-1 overall and 12-1 in the league and will host South Point Thursday with a chance clinch the title.

Ironton (6-7, 5-6) was led by Evan Williams with a game-high 20 points with Isabel Morgan adding 10.

Coal Grove bolted to a 17-5 first quarter lead as Dillow hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Hicks added a trey.

The Lady Hornets got 17 more points in the second quarter as six different plays scored. Rylee Harmon and Murphy scored 4 each. Kirsten Williams hit a 3-pointer and was 2-for-2 at the foul line for Ironton.

Evan Williams got 10 points including 4-of-4 at the line, Morgan scored 5 points and Mary Lackey hit a trifecta as Ironton cut the deficit to 51-37.

Hicks knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Dillow added 6 points to keep a comfortable lead.

But Ironton managed just 9 points in the fourth quarter and made only 5-of-10 free throw attempts while Coal Grove pulled away as Murphy scored 6 points and Hicks scored 5 including her fourth 3-pointer.

Ironton is scheduled to host Portsmouth on Thursday.

Ironton 5 10 22 9 = 46

Coal Grove 17 17 17 16 = 67

IRONTON (6-7, 5-6): Mary Lackey 0 1 0-0 3, Chasity Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Teegan Carpenter 1 0 2-2 4, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 1 1 2-4 7, Isabel Morgan 2 0 6-11 10, Tashawna Young 0 0 0-0 0, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-58 18-26 46. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (16-1, 12-1): Kelsey Fraley 2 0 0-0 4, Elli Holmes 2 0 1-2 5, Addi Dillow 5 2 3-4 19, Laura Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 6 0 1-5 13, Abbey Hicks 3 4 0-0 18, Rylee Harmon 2 0 1-5 5, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 1-2 1, Jaidyn Griffith 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 27-70 7-19 67. 3-pt goals: 6. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.