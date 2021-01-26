Joan Massey

Joan Joy Wilkes Massey, 90, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at home.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private service will be held. Burial will be at Rome Cemetery. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Joan’s Life to be held at a later date to share memories and embrace with heartfelt hugs.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.