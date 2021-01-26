January 27, 2021

  • 36°

Betty Morgan

By Obituaries

Published 12:10 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Betty Morgan

April 16, 1936–Jan. 17, 2021

 

Betty Jane Jenkins Toney Morgan, age 84, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Private for services for family only will be held Saturday at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester.

The service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Saturday, for anyone not in attendance.

Online condolences can be found at spencefuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Which of these issues that President Joe Biden has said will be among his priorities would you most like to see him focus on first?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business