Johnson weighing run for U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Portman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announcement on Monday, he will not seek re-election, political figures throughout the state will be considering a run for what will be an open seat in 2022.

One of those thinking about it is U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, whose district covers southeast Ohio, including Lawrence County.

Johnson released s statement on Portman’s decision on Monday.

“Rob Portman has been a champion for Ohio and our nation during a career that spans many years of honorable service in the U.S House, the Bush Administration, and now in the U.S. Senate,” Johnson said. “I consider him a friend, and wish him and his family the very best as he finishes his final term.”

On the matter of a possible run, Johnson said he has recently been asked “to consider additional ways to serve the hardworking people of the great state of Ohio.”

“I am seriously considering this opportunity, and over the next few weeks I will talk to my family, friends, and supporters to determine if this is the right time and the right opportunity,” Johnson said.