Ironton bridge to be closed on Tuesday
The Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge will be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m.–3 p.m., for work by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with assistance from ODOT District 9 maintenance and bridge crews.
Traffic will be detoured around the closure via U.S. 52 to the Ashland Twin Bridges to U.S. 23 or reverse.
