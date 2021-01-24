January 25, 2021

Leith’s big 4th quarter triggers Vikings’ victory over Redmen

By Jim Walker

Published 1:56 am Sunday, January 24, 2021


Symmes Valley Vikings’ guard Josh Ferguson leaps through the Rock Hill Redmen defense as he hits a scoop layup during a 56-38 win in a non-league game on Saturday night. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — When it came down to crunch time, Luke Leith was crunching numbers.
The numbers were points as Leith helped the Symmes Valley Vikings open up a comfortable lead and pull away from the Rock Hill Redmen to a 56-38 win on Saturday.
The Vikings were leading by just 7 points going into the fourth quarter when Leith took over and dominated on the offensive end en route to the win.
Symmes Valley (5-7) jumped out to a 15-2 lead as Eli Patterson scored 5 points and Brayden Webb had 4 points. Owen Hankins was 2-for-2 at the foul line for Rock Hill’s only points.
Lane Smith scored all 5 of his points in the second quarter as Rock Hill sliced the deficit to 21-10 at the half. Leith had 4 of the Vikings’ 6 points.
Braydon Malone scored all 8 of his points in the third quarter and Hankins added 7 more as the Redmen got within 34-27.
Leith had 6 points and Patterson hit a 3-pointer to keep the Vikings ahead.
But then came the fourth quarter and Leith scored 14 points while Patterson added 4 more and the Vikings outscored the Redmen 22-11.
Hankins hit a pair of trifectas and scored 8 points while Brayden Adams hit a trey for Rock Hill.
Leith finished with 26 points wot go with 12 rebounds and 2 steals. Patterson had 12 points and 15 rebounds as well as 5 assists.
Hankins scored 17 points and grabbed 6 rebounds for the Redmen (0-9). Noah Doddridge and Adams had 5 rebounds each and Jacob Schwab pulled down 4.
Adams also had 8 assists and 2 steals.
Rock Hill host Portsmouth on Tuesday and Symmes Valley goes to St. Joseph on Friday.
Rock Hill 2 8 17 11 = 38
Sym. Valley 15 6 13 22 = 56
ROCK HILL (0-9): Noah Doddridge 2 0 1-2 5, Owen Hankins 2 3 4-5 17, Caleb Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 0 1 0-0 3, Victor Day 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 4 0 0-0 8, Jacob Schwab 0 0 0-2 0, Lane Smith 2 0 1-1 5. Totals: 14-54 5-10 38. 3-pt goals: 4-16. Rebounds: O-11, D-15 = 26 (Hankins 6, Doddridge 5, Adams 5, Schwab 4). Assists: 10 (Adams 8). Steals: 5 (Adams 2). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
SYMMES VALLEY (5-7): Caden Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Leith 11 0 4-6 26, Josh Ferguson 2 0-0 4, Brayden Webb 2 0 0-1 4, Drew Scherer 1 0 0-0 2, Eli Patterson 4 1 1-2 12, Logan Justice 2 0 0-0 4, Grayson Walsh 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 25-56 5-10 56. 3-pt goals: 1-7. Rebounds: 20-O, 28-D = 48 (El Patterson 15, Leith 12, Scherer 12). Assists: 11 (El. Patterson 5, Brammer 2, Webb 2). Steals: 5 (Leith 2). Blocks: 1 (Brammer). Turnovers: 18. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

