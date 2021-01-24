Jackson slips by Lady Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The defense was there again for the South Point Lady Pointers.

Unfortunately, the offense failed to show up.

The Lady Pointers played another strong defensive game but couldn’t get any scoring in a 35-29 loss to the Jackson Ironladies on Saturday.

Karmen Bruton had 15 points to lead the Lady Pointers (5-7) as only three players reached the scoring column.

Jackson (7-10) was led by Kenzie Davis with 17 points while T.J. Carpenter scored 8 points.

Sydney Hughes and Katelyn Webb hit 3-pointers as Jackson took a 10-6 first quarter lead. Sarah Mitchell had 4 points for the Lady Pointers.

Each team scored 6 points in the second quarter with Mitchell getting 4 more points and it was 16-12 at the half.

Bruton went 5-for-5 from the foul line and scored 7 points while Camille Hall hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points as South Point got within 24-23.

But Davis scored 7 points in the fourth quarter to offset Bruton who scored all 6 of South Point’s total in the quarter,

South Point host Rock Hill on Monday.

Jackson 10 6 8 11 = 35

South Point 6 6 11 6 = 29

JACKSON (7-10): T.J. Carpenter 3 0 2-4 8, Kenzie Davis 8 0 1-2 17, Taylor Evans 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Hughes 0 1 0-0 3, Mattie Walburn 2 0 0-0 4, Katelyn Webb 0 1 0-2 3, Sophia Metzler 0 0 0-0 0, Lauren Elliott 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2 3-8 35. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (5-7): Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 1 1 1-3 6, Sarah Roach 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 2-2 8, Keone Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 3 16-7 15, Kimrie Staley 0 0 -0 0. Totals: 7 2 9-12 25. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.