Brown calling for applicants to fill U.S. attorney, U.S. marshal vacancies in Ohio’s Southern District

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With a new presidential administration comes vacancies in U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal positions and, on Wednesday U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, issued a call for applicants to fill critical law enforcement vacancies for Ohio’s Southern District.

Both positions are nominated by the President of the United States and must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Brown will be working to recommend candidates to the new Biden Administration.

The Southern District serves more than five million Ohioans in 48 counties. Candidates who are interested in either of the positions should submit their applications using the links below by Tuesday, Feb. 16.

• U.S. Attorney Applications can be downloaded at https://www.brown.senate.gov/ download/us-attorney-application and must be emailed to SDOHUS AttorneyApplications@brown.senate.gov.

• U.S. Marshal Applications can be downloaded at https://www.brown.senate.gov/ download/us-marshal-application, and must be emailed to SDOHUS MarshallApplications @brown.senate.gov.

“Ohio is home to some of the best legal minds and law enforcement professionals,” Brown said in a news release. “As we work with the Biden administration to fill these vacancies in the Southern District, we are looking for experienced candidates with a commitment to equal justice and who have been involved in their communities. I urge Ohioans of all backgrounds to submit their application to serve as U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal.”

Brown’s office said his recommendation for U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and U.S. Marshal will be based on the advice from a selection commission, which will include a diverse group of community leaders, including members of legal and law enforcement communities.

Each applicant will complete an extensive questionnaire, financial disclosure form, and leading candidates will interview with the commission. After interviews are completed, the commission will make recommendations to Brown.