Jimmie Rowe

Jimmie Jack Rowe, 78, of South Point, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Eskew Rowe.

Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.