Charles Hager

July 4, 1953–Jan. 5, 2021

Charles Richard “Rick” Hager, 67, of South Point, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Rick was born July 4, 1953 in Ironton, a son to the late Ruford and Martha (Thompson) Hager.

Rick was a 1971 graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a former superintendent in construction.

He was an avid golfer, coin collector and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Moose Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mac Hager.

Rick is survived by daughter: Amy (Dennis) Weaver, of Leesburg, Indiana; son, Justin Hager, of Ironton; six brothers, Ruford, “Bub” (Sharon) Hager, Jr., of Barboursville, West Virginia, Walter Hager, of Ironton, Jack (Jenny) Hager, of Ironton, Nate (Carolyn) Hager, of Hagersville, Kentucky, Ronald Hager, of Ironton and Dan (Sharon) Hager, of Lousiana; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Hager family.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.