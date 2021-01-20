Welcome aid has arrived

Recently, three organizations in Lawrence County were the recipients of grant funds to aid them in their mission to help youth.

The I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville announced these awards last week as part of $350,000 in funding in the state.

Receiving grants in Lawrence County are:

• The Coal Grove Lions, in partnership with the Pathfinder Youth Center for programs to provide a safe place for youth to socialize and complete schoolwork after classes.

• Impact Prevention, for work with Ironton Catholic Schools’ youth-led substance abuse prevention programs.

• Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, for advocacy, legal services and representation for vulnerable, low-income students and youth.

All of these organizations are doing great work and the funds will be be put to good use. We commend them on these grants and thank those who provided them