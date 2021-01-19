January 19, 2021

Thelma Burcham

Thelma Burcham

Thelma Ann Burcham, 68, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

