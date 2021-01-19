Mary Hunt

April 5, 1946–Jan. 16, 2021

Mary Lou Hunt, 74, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Frankfort native was born April 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Charles L. Lambert and Elizabeth Blanton Lambert.

Mary Lou was a 1964 graduate of Rock Hill High School.

She was a homemaker and her door was always open for anyone that needed something to eat or a place to stay.

She loved to crochet, do needlepoint, play games and play baseball. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Tommy Hunt and Gary Hunt; a granddaughter, Jaynie Hunt; and two brothers, Merrill Lambert and Robert Lambert.

She is survived by her husband, Herman Elwin Hunt, whom she married March 12, 1965; five children, Nancy (Jeff) Huff, of Kitts Hill, Donnie Hunt, of Ironton, Vicki Washburn, of Ironton, M’Lisa (Dale) Clark, of Bath, Michigan, and Leslie (Brock) Hunt-Feltner, of Ironton; two grandchildren she raised like her own, Jerry “JD” Washburn and Kaitlyn Washburn, both of Ironton; her brother, Charles Lambert, of Lakeland, Florida; 15 other grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Raymond Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. The Hunt family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.