Janice Sharp
Janice Sharp
Janice Mae (Matney) Sharp, 83, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Woodland Cemetery with son-in-law, Ed Jenkins, officiating.
Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Sharp family with arrangements.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
You Might Like
James Reed
James Reed James Lewis Reed, 73, of South Point, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his home. Per his request,... read more