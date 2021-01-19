January 20, 2021

Published 3:24 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Anita Earls

Anita Ann Earls, 52, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Harold Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

