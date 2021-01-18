Sandra Thacker

Oct. 23, 1950–Jan. 17, 2021

Sandra Kay McClary Thacker, 70, of South Point, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 23, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of the late Gray McClary and Juanita Riddle.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Thacker, Jr.; daughter, Fonda Carter (Allen Massie); a special grandson, Tanner; one sister, Carolyn Bailey; and two brothers, Gray McClary, Jr and Joey Riddle (Karen).

She had one brother, Roger Dale McClary, who died at an early age that she had never forgotten and loved dearly.

There will be no services. Burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Hospice.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.