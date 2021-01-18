Charles Boggs

Charles Edward Boggs, 65, of Chesapeake, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hall Boggs.

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.