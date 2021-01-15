Enjoying the great outdoors

Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures offers many options on three properties

GREENUP, Ky. — Justin Mathews says the goal of Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures is to crate “a destination location” for the Tri-State.

“The community is becoming more aware of what we’re doing here and we have a good mix,” he said of the customers.

Operated with his wife, Kristen Mathews, and owned by his in-laws, Sandy and Myra Mosser, the business launched six years ago and offers a wide range of outdoor options, such as lodging, kayaking, aerial yoga, fly fishing, catering, a popular food truck and more.

Myra Mosser said they began with an Airbnb, followed by a lodge, and the business now encompasses three properties along the Little Sandy River.

“We keep adding,” she said. “We have something for everyone.”

Mathews said that he and the staff are “passionate about getting people outside and exercising.”

His wife Kristin teaches aerial yoga, using parachute material swings, and they have both an indoor and outdoor space for these sessions.

“She received training down in Florida for that,” he said.

Their typical season runs from May through October, but can vary slightly, depending on the weather and the river levels, he said. Kristen offers yoga year round, making use of the indoor facility.

They have remained open during the pandemic, but Mathews said they have “been trying to navigate” things and change accordingly.

“We’re focusing on smaller groups of kayakers,” he said, noting that all boats and lifejackets are cleaned at the start of the day, “used once and that’s it.”

Mosser said, despite the pandemic, 2020 has been their best season yet.

“Everyone is looking for something to do outside,” she said.

She said they have repeat business from families from Columbus and Cincinnati and have had customers come from as far away as France.

Dragonfly’s food truck has traveled to various festivals and businesses throughout the region, but this year, they decided to keep it on site.

Mosser said the truck is popular with older customers and they created a dining area that is safe and socially distanced.

They have added several new menu items this year, such as a steak sandwich, a Fancy Burger with avocado spread and egg, chicken tenders and they sell onion rings…at least until they run out.

“Those go fast,” Mosser said.

One change Matthews said is coming is that they will be starting a volunteer program to help with the operation of the business.

He said those who take part will get a free meal from the food truck, as well as a ½ day kayaking pass for each day worked.

In recent months, Dragonfly has hosted events, such as an outdoor yoga/stargazing session, co-sponsored with BloodMoon Goddesses Apothecary in Ashland and Mosser said they are considering some sort of Halloween event as well.

She said their season runs through October, and they may stay open longer into winter, as weather permits.

“We’re going to play it by ear,” she said.

For more information, visit www.dragonflyoutdooradventures.com online, while there are separate Facebook pages available for the yoga, café and expedition parts of the business.