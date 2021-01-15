Delays expected at Ironton-Russell bridge intersection

RUSSELL, Ky. (Jan. 15, 2021) – Motorists should expect increased traffic impacts approaching downtown Russell over the next month as contractors begin steel work on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s KY 244 viaduct replacement project in Russell, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, steelworkers will begin offloading and placing girders on newly-built bridge piers adjacent to the existing Bellefonte Street viaduct.

The work will require flagged traffic or temporary traffic stops on KY 244 several times a day between 8 a.m.–5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the next four weeks.

Contractors will coordinate daily traffic changes, and when necessary flaggers will be positioned on KY 244 in Russell and at the U.S. 23/KY 244/Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge intersection to direct traffic.

Because significant delays are possible on the heavily-traveled highways – as many as 20,000 vehicles a day use them – motorists are advised to seek alternate routes when possible into and out of downtown Russell during construction times.

Motorists should note that the current construction work zone also includes U.S. 23 between the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge and the downtown Russell underpass, mile markers 2 to 3. A right lane is closed on southbound U.S. 23; and Kenwood Drive (KY 750) is closed at the U.S. 23 intersection.

The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.

Construction will continue through this summer. To learn more, view flyover diagrams and get project updates, link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or bookmark the web page at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.