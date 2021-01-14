William Willis

William “Willie” Vernon Willis, 63, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Morrison Willis.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Carl Dillow officiating. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, State Route 243, Centenary.

