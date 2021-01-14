Billy Kerns

Jan. 22, 1936–Jan. 12, 2021

Billy Kerns, 84, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his residence.

The Lawrence County native was born Jan. 22, 1936, a son of the late Emory Kerns and the late Myrtle Boggs Kerns.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Retha Faye McFann Kerns, who passed away Feb. 2, 2018.

Billy attended Pedro Schools.

He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War, a member of the 101st Airborne, Army Division.

After serving in the Army, he worked as a foreman for Grand Trunk Railroad, retiring in 1993 after 32 years of employment.

He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed working as a lawnmower repairman and attended Plymouth Heights Nazarene Church in Franklin Furnace.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John Kerns, Forrest E. (Toney) Kerns and Emory (Joyce) Kerns Jr.; sisters, Barbara Ann (Don) Hamilton and Mary Louise Back; sisters-in-law, Janey (Paul) Sharp, Lola Nelson, Marcy (Frank) Vittorio, Judy (Frank) Neal, Carlene Klaiber and Debra Kerns; and brothers-in-law, Franklin McFann, Ray Thorton, Joe Moore and Bobby Haas.

He is survived by two daughters: Rhonda (Larry) Robinson and Deana (Shawn Rosebrough) Kerns all of Ironton;

four grandchildren: Brandon Kellogg, Bill (Sara) Kellogg, Robert “Rusty boy” (Jessica Williams) Pemberton and Kaden Tre (Rambo) Rosebrough;

seven great grandchildren: Bill Jr., Brynna, Ryan, Marleigh and Mylee Kellogg; Chayce Murphy and Brooklyn Bryant; sisters, Karen Kay Thorton, Sharon Faye (David) Crager, Patricia (Charles) Friley, Vivian “Susie” Moore; brother, Edward Kerns; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Bub) Banard, Cassie Haas, Irene (Harold) Yates and Barbara McFann brothers-in-law, Darrell (Vivian) McFann, Harlen (Sherry) McFann and Michael Back; honorary sons, Wayne Kellogg and Forrest “Junior” Kerns; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Vernon Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10–11:45 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.