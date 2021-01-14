January 14, 2021

Audrey McClinton

Published 2:20 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Audrey McClinton

Audrey Farrow McClinton, 87, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Jan. 10, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life Church, Huntington, West Virginia. Burial will follow the service at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

