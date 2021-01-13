Randy Givens
Randy E. Givens, 58, of Pedro, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.
There will be a memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 p.m. on the day of the service.
Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
