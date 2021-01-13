Randall Donahoe Sr.

Randall Dean Donahoe Sr., 59, of South Point, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Donahoe family cemetery, Willow Wood. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.