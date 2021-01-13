January 13, 2021

  • 34°

Randall Donahoe Sr.

By Obituaries

Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Randall Donahoe Sr.

Randall Dean Donahoe Sr., 59, of South Point, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Donahoe family cemetery, Willow Wood. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you know anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business