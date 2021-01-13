January 13, 2021

Earl Kelley

Earl Kelley

Earl L. Kelley, 96, of Pedro, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Chapel Cemetery, 5652 County Road 19, Kitts Hill, with Pastor Brandon Depreist officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

