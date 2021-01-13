Earl Kelley

Earl L. Kelley, 96, of Pedro, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Chapel Cemetery, 5652 County Road 19, Kitts Hill, with Pastor Brandon Depreist officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

