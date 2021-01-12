Lady Dragons escape upset bid by Lady Pointers, 49-41

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons escaped against the South Point Lady Pointers on Monday night in an Ohio Valley Conference game, 49-41.

Fairland (8-1, 5-1) was coming off its first loss of the season to Coal Grove and struggled in the opening quarter against South Point.

The Lady Pointers (3-5, 3-5) outscored the Lady Dragons in the first quarter thanks to a big showing from Sarah Mitchell who scored 8 points in the quarter.

The Lady Dragons turned the ball over 13 times in the first half despite gaining a 1 point lead at the break. Tomi Hinkle knocked down a triple, Bree Allen split a pair of free throws plus a layup, and Kylee Bruce scored 3 points to help bring Fairland back on top 23-22.

Karmen Bruton hit a pair of 3-pointers, a layup, and scored 2 points at the charity stripe for 10 points to lead South Point at halftime.

Fairland coach Jon Buchanan was not pleased with his team’s performance.

“I just felt like one team wanted to play tonight, the other team didn’t want to be here. South Point played really hard and really well. (South Point coach) Dave (Adams) did a good job of keeping them focused,” said Buchanan.

Emma Marshall stepped up in the second half for the Lady Dragons and scored 6 points in the third period to help extend the Fairland lead.

South Point would not allow Fairland to run away with it that easily, however as Mitchell poured in 4 more points and Bruton hit another one from deep as the Dragons led 40-36.

Allen played big for the Lady Dragons as well with 7 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Marshall hit another triple and Bruce added four more points to secure the win for Fairland.

Fairland finished with three players in double-digits with Hinkle scoring 13 points, Bruce tallied 10 points, and Marshall ended up with 11 points.

Bruton finished with a game-high 17 points for South Point and Mitchell scored 12 points.

South Point will play Gallia at home on Thursday and Fairland travels to Rock Hill on Wednesday night.

South Point 15 7 14 5 = 41

Fairland 12 11 17 9 = 49

SOUTH POINT (3-5, 3-5): Kaelyn Jones 3 0 0-0 6, Sarah Roach 2 0 0-0 4, Sarah Mitchell 6 0-1 12, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 1 3 6-6 17, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 0 0 2-6 2. Totals: 12 3 8-13 41. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (8-1, 5-1): Emma Marshall 4 1 0-3 11, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-1 0, Katie Brumfield 0 1 0-0 3, Kylee Bruce 3 1 1-2 10, Bree Allen 3 0 1-2 7, Tomi Hinkle 1 3 2-4 13, Miaa Howard 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Orsbon 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 13 6 5-14 49. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.