Flyers fall in overtime

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The late, great pitcher Satchel Paige once said, “Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you.”

The St. Joseph Flyers were looking back at a road win at South Webster on Saturday and the Green Bobcats not only gained on them, they passed them.

The Bobcats hit some key shots to force overtime and then came away with a 69-59 Southern Ohio Conference win on Tuesday.

“We played uninspired basketball. I warned them of a letdown. We had a nice win at South Webster and we’re still living in Saturday. Lesson learned,” said Flyers’ coach Chris Barnes.

The loss by the Flyers wasted a career-high 23-point performance from Jared Johnson. J.D. Damron had 16 points with Matt Sheridan.

The Bobcats had four plays in double figures led by Levi Sampson with a game-high 25. Levi Blevins scored 17 with Ethan Huffman and Wiley Sanders scoring 12 each.

Johnson had a pair of 3-pointers and Jackson Rowe another as St. Joseph led 13-12 after one. Sanders and Sampson got 6 each.

Johnson had 7 points as the Flyers (6-3, 4-2) took a 27-22 halftime lead.

But Blevins and Sampson each had two 3-pointers as Green rallied to take a 42-41 lead. Damron had 8 of his points in the quarter.

The game was tied at 53 at the end of regulation, but Huffman and Blevins combined for 11 points in overtime including 5-of-5 at the foul line to get the win.

St. Joseph 13 14 14 12 6 = 59

Green 12 10 20 11 16 = 69

ST. JOSEPH (6-3, 4-2): Jackson Rowe 0 1 0-0 3, Matt Sheridan 4 0 1-2 9, J.C. Damron 7 0 2-4 16, Jared Johnson 8 2 1-2 23, Michael Mahlmeister 0 0 0-0 0, Jimmy Mahlmeister 3 0 2-2 8, Max Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3 6-10 59. Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: J. Mahlmeister.

GREEN (2-8, 1-5): Levi Sampson 6 4 1-4 25, Ethan Huffman 4 0 4-4 12, Levi Blevins 2 3 4-5 17, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Singleton 0 1 0-0 3, Wiley Sanders 6 0 0-0 12. Totals: 18 8 9-13 69. Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.