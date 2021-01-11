John McNeal Jr.

Dec. 17, 1953–Jan. 7, 2021

John Edward McNeal, Jr. 67, of Pedro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born Dec. 17, 1953 in Portsmouth, son of the late John and Mary McCain McNeal.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Lewis; one brother, Michael “Sam” McNeal and two brothers-in law, Charles “Chuck” Chambers and Dan Congrove.

John was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl McNeal; seven children, Chad McNeal, of Ossineke, Michigan, Jill McNeal Little (Steve), of Burlington, Kentucky, Jack McNeal (Paula), of Oak Hill, Carrie McNeal, of Oak Hill, Krista Abrams (Jeremy), of Ironton, Shane Russell (Hannah) of Kitts Hill, and Kaci Delong (Tanner), of Pedro; two sisters, Lori McNeal Chambers, of Patriot, and Rose McNeal Congrove of Jackson, a brother, Paul McNeal (Wilma) of Oak Hill; sisters-in-law, Linda McNeal of Oak Hill, Angie Lewis (David), of Pedro; brothers-in-law, Tim Lewis, of Jackson, Mike Gillispie (Lee Ann), of Pedro; 12 grandchildren, Chad and John McNeal, Camden Little, Jaxson and Jaylan McNeal, Jolee Miller, Eli, Evan and Ean Abrams, Reid Russell, Jaci Delong; and two great-grandchildren, Myelz and Delaney McNeal.

John served in the West Virginia National Guard. He was a volunteer fire fighter for Madison Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, hiking, and Birding.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.