Annabelle Jenkins

June 21, 1958–Jan. 9, 2021

Annabelle Lee Jenkins, 62, of Pedro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 202,1 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton.

The Lawrence County native was born June 21, 1958, a daughter of Otto Schweickart and Hilda Norris Schweickart.

She married her husband, Eddie Jenkins, on April 15, 1977.

Annabelle was a 1976 graduate of Symmes Valley High School. She graduated from Ohio University and attended Huntington Junior College.

She was an administrative/case worker with Behavioral Health for 15 years retiring in 2019. Annabelle was a volunteer with the Red Cross for 20 years, a 4-H Advisor for 25 years, volunteered as a first responder with the Elizabeth Township Fire Department for nine years and the Decatur Fire Department Auxiliary for three years. She was a Past Worthy Matron Waterloo Chapter 447. She was an amateur radio operator, KB8TGI, with Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association for 20 years, as well as a volunteer at Pioneer Village in Wheelersburg. Annabelle was of the Methodist faith and a member of Slabfork Independent Church in Pedro.

In addition to her parents and husband, Annabelle is survived by daughter, Sara (Samson) Oluwashina, of Harper Woods, Michigan; sons, Mathew (Selena) Jenkins, of Pedro, and Lucas (Bianca) Jenkins, of Wheelersburg; sister, Margaret (Steve) Triplett, of Georgetown; brothers, Hank (Casey) Schweickart, of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Fred (Tabitha) Schweickart, of Ironton; and six grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Slabfork Cemetery 1 p.m. Friday, with Pastors Mike Triplett and Clyde Pennington officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, 6–7:30 p.m. with an Eastern Star service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Eddie Jenkins, 3167 County Road 51, Pedro, OH 45659, who will share the donations to Annabelle’s favorite charities.

