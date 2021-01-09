South Point to focus on public safety in new year

Changes made on clean-up policy

SOUTH POINT — The Village of South Point hosted its first council meeting for 2021 on Tuesday and Mayor Jeff Gaskin said he would like the focus of work to be in on public safety for the year.

“We are in extraordinarily good fiscal condition and everyone has stayed in their budget,” Gaskin said, outlining projects he would like to see in 2021.

This would include using funds to purchase multiple automated external defibrillator devices, which could be easily used to aid those in cardiac arrest; purchasing backup electrical generators for village hall, the police station and the fire department; and new lighting for the village hall parking lot.

Gaskin said the idea of the lighting is to create a brightly lit space where the public could easily meet for things such as exchanges for online purchases, where video surveillance would also be in place.

“We want it to look light daylight there,” Gaskin said of the aim for the lot at night.

Before the regular meeting of council for the month, the council hosted an organizational meeting. Both took place via teleconference.

Council member Eric Rawlins was unanimously selected as mayor pro tempore, who would assume the duties of the mayor in a temporary or permanent vacancy.

Other projects discussed were upgrades to water and sewer systems, the upcoming modifications to the roundabout to allow for larger trucks, a welcome sign and flag at the roundabout and the possibility of creating a splash park.

With changes to the roundabout, Gaskin said he believed it would not be necessary to close the interchange with U.S. 52, as was the case during its construction, and that it would likely remain open.

Gaskin also pointed out that two loans for the village would be paid off in the coming year, allowing for $100,000 more in the budget.

The council also discussed the village clean up, which takes place twice a year.

Councilwoman Mary Cogan said she had been approached by several village residents who live in apartment buildings, where the policy of the village was not to pick up items during the clean up.

Village administrator Russ McDonald said this had been a longstanding policy, enacted through an ordinance due to abuse by business owners of apartment complexes.

After some discussion, the council agreed that they would allow pickups at apartments for the next clean up and that council members would watch to ensure there was not abuse.

The council also agreed to create a new ordinance, which would include a fine for such abuse. Village solicitor Randy Lambert will work on this proposal, which would be taken up at a future meeting.

The next meeting of council is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The council voted that all meetings this year will be scheduled on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.