Pointers nip Hornets in OT

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Coal Grove Hornets got caught in the ‘Webb’ against South Point on Friday in an overtime thriller.

The Pointers defeated the Hornets 55-54 on a last-second tip-in by Darryl Taylor.

“I think he came from about half court for that rebound,” said South Point coach Travis Wise on the game winning play from Taylor.

Coal Grove led for most of the game, but stumbled down the stretch after missing a free throw up 2 points with just :07 seconds remaining.

Nakyan Turner got the ball off the rebound and took it coast to coast for a game tying basket 49-49 with just 3 seconds remaining in the final quarter.

The Hornets put up a heave from near half-court, but to no avail and the game was sent to overtime.

Coal Grove (3-3, 2-2) went ahead in the overtime with a 3-pointer by Tait Matney, but Turner would answer with a free throw to tie the game at 53-53.

Jarren Hicks split a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining when Turner attempted to drive the ball coast to coast for a second time.

Turner missed the floater from the left side of the court, but Taylor was there for the putback and the win.

“We wanted energy for senior night, but that didn’t translate over to the court,” said Wise.

“Give credit to (Coal Grove coach Kevin Vanderhoof) Hoof and give his guys all the credit. They beat us for three, three and a half quarters of the game.”

South Point (3-1, 2-1) took the lead at the end of the first quarter when Austin Webb knocked down a 3-pointer to take charge 12-11.

Matney answered with a pair of 3-pointers to start the second quarter for Coal Grove to force a timeout by South Point trailing 17-14.

Taylor scored a pair of buckets for South Point in the second as well, but the Pointers still trailed 23-20 at the break.

Coal Grove extended their lead in the third quarter with an 8-3 run to start the period. Malachi Wheeler got going for the Hornets with a triple and 6 points in the quarter for a 32-27 lead after three.

The Pointers went on a 3-point entourage in the fourth to get back in the game with a big quarter from Jake Adams, who had 8 points in the quarter with a pair from deep. Webb hit a pair as well and Turner drilled one.

The Hornets were outscored 22-17 in the final period to tie up the game 49-49 for free basketball in overtime that resulted in a come from behind win for South Point.

Turner led the way for South Point with 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Webb finished with 13 points and Taylor tallied 8 points, 7 rebounds.

Wheeler finished with a big night for the Hornets with 21 points and Matney added 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

On Saturday, Coal Grove will host Peebles and South Point entertains North Adams.

Coal Grove 11 12 9 17 5 = 54

South Point 12 8 7 22 6 = 55

COAL GROVE (3-3, 2-2): Malachi Wheeler 2 3 8-9 21, Jarren Hicks 4 0 3-4 11, Trevor Hankins 0 0 0-0 0, Tait Matney 0 4 2-4 14, Hunter Staton 0 0 1-2 1, Elijah Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Horn 1 0 0-0 2, Perry Kingery 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 9 7 15-21 54. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (3-1, 2-1): Jake Adams 1 2 0-1 8, Nakayan Turner 7 1 5-8 22, Austin Webb 1 3 2-4 13, Mason Kazee 0 1 1-2 4, Darryl Taylor 4 0 0-1 8, Xander Dornon 0 0 0-2 0, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Malik Pegram 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7 8-18 55. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.