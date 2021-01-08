Travis Wray

Travis Gene Wray, 49, of Crown City, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Gallipolis.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Wray.

A graveside service will be held noon Wednesday at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Crown City. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.