Mary Bragg
Mary Bragg, 80, of Proctorville, formally of Crown City, died Tuesday Jan. 6, 2021.
Funeral service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. by Pastor Ervin Napier at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour before. A private burial will take place at Rome Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
