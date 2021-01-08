Lady Panthers pull away from Lady Pointers

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers clawed their way to a victory on Monday night against conference opponent South Point.

Chesapeake struggled early, but ran away with it after settling down in a 50-33 Ohio Valley Conference win.

The Lady Pointers jumped ahead in the first quarter after exchanging baskets back and forth most of the first, but a last second basket at the rim by Sarah Roach put South Point ahead 12-9 after one.

The purple and white faithful didn’t take long to squash the Lady Pointers’ lead with a 3-pointer to open the second by Ashlee Conley to tie the game. The freshman guard went on to hit another shot from deep in the quarter as well. Chesapeake went on a 14-0 run before the Lady Pointers were able to get on the board.

After just a 4-point quarter, South Point trailed 24-16 at the break and never recovered.

“I thought we played sloppy all night, but give credit to South Point for being more physical than us. I think they influenced a lot of bad shots and turnovers tonight,” said Chesapeake coach Chris Ball.

Despite the bad game in coach’s eyes, the Lady Panthers added to their lead after the halftime break.

Blake Anderson scored 8 of her 15 points in the third period to help put the Pointers away, but Kandance Pauley hit the shot of the night when she shot a deep shot from three as the buzzer sounded.

South Point struggled in middle of the game but would outscore the Panthers again in the final period, but to no avail.

Sarah Mitchell led the game in scoring with 17 points for the Lady Pointers. The sophomore scored 7 points in the final period.

South Point 12 4 8 9 = 33

Chesapeake 9 17 17 7 = 50

SOUTH POINT (1-4, 1-4): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Roach 3 0 1-3 7, Sarah Mitchell 8 0 1-4 17, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-2 2, Karmen Bruton 0 0 7-9 7, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 0 9-18 33. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (6-3, 4-2): Sidney Fuller 0 0 0-0 0, Kandace Pauley 0 1 0-0 3, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Anderson 2 1 8-12 15, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ward 4 1 2-3 13, Emily Duncan 6 0 0-0 12, Ashlee Conley 0 2 1-2 7. Totals: 12 5 11-17 50. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.