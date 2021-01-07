Alicia Watkins

Alicia Lori Danielle Watkins, 33, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com