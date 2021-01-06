Bush: Violence in Washington, D.C. was ‘sickening and heartbreaking’

Staff report

Former President George W. Bush spoke out on Wednesday about the violence in the U.S. Capitol building surrounding the certification of the Electoral College vote.

“Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay,” Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001-2009, said. “It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic.”

Bush condemned those who took part in the protest, as well as those who he felt fed into the atmosphere.

“I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol — and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress — was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.”

Bush warned that “insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation.”

“In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law,” he said. “To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America.”