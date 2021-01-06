AP Ohio H.S. Girls’ Basketball Polls
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl’s basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
School Record Pts.
1, Newark (6) 8-0 130
2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (8) 8-0 94
3, Tol. Notre Dame 2-0 84
4, Reynoldsburg 3-0 63
5, Centerville 6-0 52
6, Can. Glenoak 7-2 51
7, Huber Hts. Wayne 6-0 39
(tie) Mason 6-0 39
9, Sylvania Northview 4-0 37
10, Bellbrook (1) 8-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Can. Hoover 35. Pataskala Watkins Memorial 33. Cin. Princeton 33. Perrysburg 28. Pickerington Cent. 19. Miamisburg 14. Trenton Edgewood 14.
DIVISION II
School Record Pts.
1, Napoleon (5) 6-1 87
2, Circleville (2) 5-1 77
3, Alliance Marlington (2) 9-1 76
4, Thornville Sheridan (3) 6-0 65
5, Lima Bath 9-1 56
6, Granville 8-1 54
(tie) Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 7-0 54
8, McArthur Vinton County 8-0 52
9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 5-1 43
10, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 8-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 33. Plain City Jonathan Alder 25. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 24. Poland Seminary 23. Canal Fulton NW 18. Perry 16. Norton 14. Bellevue 13.
DIVISION III
School Record Pts.
1, Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 10-0 103
2, Cardington-Lincoln 9-0 61
3, Berlin Hiland (5) 11-0 58
4, Cols. Africentric (2) 0-0 57
(tie) Albany Alexander 7-0 57
6, Findlay Liberty-Benton 8-1 55
7, Worthington Christian 7-1 53
8, W. Liberty-Salem (2) 10-0 50
9, Sardinia Eastern 8-0 40
10, Willard 8-0 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 37. Beverly Ft. Frye (1) 33. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 29. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22. Wheelersburg 16. Sherwood Fairview 16.
DIVISION IV
School Record Pts.
1, Sugar Grove Berne Union (2) 9-0 101
2, Ft. Loramie (7) 10-0 97
3, Minster (2) 8-1 85
4, Newark Cath. (1) 4-0 66
5, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2) 9-0 61
6, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7-1 44
7, New Knoxville 7-0 39
8, Peebles 5-0 38
(tie) Lancaster Fisher Cath. 6-0 38
10, Tol. Christian 4-2 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 32. Danville 32. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 29. New Madison Tri-Village 28. Ottoville 23. E. Can. 21. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Center W. Reserve 13.
