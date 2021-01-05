January 6, 2021

Charles Scott Sr.

Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Charles Edward Scott Sr., 76, of Ironton, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Christ Temple Church in Ashland, Kentucky.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

