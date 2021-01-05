Bernard Preston

On Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, Bernard Espie Preston of Ironton, a loving husband and father of two, passed away after a brief stay at St. Mary’s Medical Center, at the age of 61.

Bernie was born Jan. 20, 1959, in Williamson, Kentucky, to the late Ray and Nellie Forth Preston.

For the past 33 years, Bernie was employed as a refrigeration specialist with Forth’s Foods and was owner of Preston Refrigeration.

He married the love of his life, Kim, on Oct. 17, 1986, and together they raised two children, Keisha and Dustin.

Bernie was a devout member of Greater Faith Church in Ironton, where he served on the board of trustees.

Bernie was a faithful family man, a loyal friend and a hard worker who would often lend his various skills to those who needed a hand.

Lately, he’d taken back up the guitar and loved playing and singing in church and entertaining family.

He’ll forever be remembered for his joyful smile, selfless heart, compassionate spirit, and his determination to faithfully serve God.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Nellie Preston.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Adams Preston; daughter, Keisha (Jim) Wente, of Wheelersburg; son, Dustin (Emily) Preston, of Ironton, two sisters, Terri Preston, of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Rebecca (Jeff) Little-Mishoe of Westmoreland, West Virginia, two brothers, Johney (Sybil) Preston, of Milton, West Virginia, and Jeffrey (Pam) Preston, of Wayne, West Virginia; and his five precious granddaughters, Kyla, Libby, Lylah, Lexi, and Myla-who each adored their papaw.

Heaven has a new angel

Your stay was short

Your memory will last forever

You’ve touched so many

Loved by all

There for us we were about to fall

A whisper of an angel your words will be

The glory of an angel your light shall be

Our new guardian angel you will be

Heaven has a new angel

Memorial services to celebrate Bernie’s life will be held 1 p.m. on Friday at Greater Faith Church, 1305 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeremy Sherrill officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Dustin Preston, Jim Wente, Jeff Preston, Johney Preston, Brandan Tolliver and Mathew Preston.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Preston family with arrangements for Bernie.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.