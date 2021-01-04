William Cignoni

William Cignoni, 93, of South Point, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton Campus, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Bolen Cignoni.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with burial at sea to take place.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

