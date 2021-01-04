Lady Pointers down Gallia to get first win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The South Point Lady Pointers went looking for their first win and they found it.

Starting late due to COVID shutdowns, the Lady Pointers had only played three games and had lost them all. Needing a win, South Point got it on Saturday with a good defensive effort in a 40-26 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels.

Sarah Mitchell scored 15 points and Karmon Bruton had 11 to lead the Lady Pointers (1-3, 1-3). Sarah Roach and Kaelyn Jones had 6 points each.

Maddy Petro scored 12 points and Regan Wilcoxon 7 for Gallipolis (1-2, 1-2).

Bruton hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points as South Point took a 9-6 first quarter lead. Wilcoxon hit a 3-pointer and had 5 of the Gallipolis points.

Jones and Roach had baskets while Petro had two baskets as each team scored just 4 points in the second quarter and it was 13-10 at the half.

Mitchell and Bruton combined for 10 points in the third quarter as the lead went to 25-18. Petro scored 6 of the 8 Gallipolis points.

Mitchell scored 8 points in the fourth quarter and the Lady Pointers converted 5-of-10 free throw attempts to help secure the win.

South Point 9 4 12 15 = 40

Gallipolis 6 4 8 8 = 26

SOUTH POINT (1-3, 1-3): Kaelyn Jones 2 0 2-4 6, Liz Emalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Roach 2 0 2-6 6, Sarah Mitchell 6 0 3-615, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Karmon Bruton 2 1 4-13 11, Emma Sadler 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1 11-29 40. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (1-2, 1-2): Chanee Cremeens 1 0 0-4 2, Asia Griffin 0 0 0-0 0, Maddy Petro 4 0 4-8 12, Regan Wilcoxon 2 1 0-0 7, Preslee Reed 0 0 0- 0, Emma Hammons 0 0 0-2, Koren Truance 1 0 0-0 2, Mary Howell 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 2 4-14 26. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Howell.