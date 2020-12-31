Lady ’Cats edge Western

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

LATHAM — The Green Lady Bobcats snuck past Western in a Southern Ohio Conference I showdown to get back to .500.

Green used solid defense and rebounding to hold Western to just 5 points per quarter in the first three periods on their way to a 39-32 victory.

Kame Sweeney led the way in the opening quarter with 4 points for Green after splitting two sets of free throws and a putback to lead 9-5 after one.

The Lady Bobcats poured it on in the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers by Kimberly Brown. Kasey Kimbler added 4 points in the second quarter after nailing one from deep in the first.

Western continued to struggle offensively after another 5 point quarter in the second andtrailed 24-10 at the half.

After a balanced third quarter the lady Indians picked it up in the fourth.

Western scored more points in the final period than in the previous three quarters. Kenzi Ferneau knocked in a pair of 3-pointers and Alicia Francis added 4 points.

Green struggled from the free throw line, shooting just 3-of-8 in the fourth to make the game close.

Western’s 17-point quarter narrowed the win to just 7 points for the Lady Bobcats. Melissa Knapp, Green Lady Bobcats head coach, saw improvement in her team but stillhas things to work on.

“Much better today, rebounded better, better effort, but we made some mistakes in the second half that allowed the game to stay close. Also still need to work on free throw shooting. Happy to get a win though, tough place to play,” said Knapp.

Kimbler finished with a game high 14 points and Sweeney totaled 12 points.

Green will travel to Clay on Monday.

Green 9 15 8 7 = 39

Western 5 5 5 17 = 32

GREEN: Kimbler 1 4 3-5 14, Brown 2 0 0-0 6, Sweeney 0 5 2-8 12, Blevins 0 0 3-7 3, Knapp 0 2 0-04.

WESTERN: Francis 0 2 2-2 6, Beckett 0 1 0-0 2, Tackett 0 0 3-6 3, Grooms 0 1 0-0 2, Marhoover 0 13-6 5, Beekman 0 1 3-4 5, Ferneau 3 0 0-0 9.