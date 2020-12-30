Editorial: Stepping up to serve

For many, 2020 felt like a lost year, with canceled events, closures, stay-at-home orders and traditional celebrations impeded on throughout the year.

But, despite all the changes we had to adapt to this year, the holiday season saw those who help people in need persevere and continue their efforts.

Whether it was the giveaways by Harvest for the Hungry and Chesapeake CMO, Lawrence County Shop-With-a-Cop, service projects by students at local schools or groups of citizens pulling together, many made it a point that needs in the county would be addressed.

And, with the economic fallout from the pandemic, the need was especially great this year.

But many organizers told us they wanted to see to it that these charitable events would continue.

To all those who worked to help this year or donated to such causes, your efforts brightened many a Christmas for children and families this year and are to be commended.

And, while the holidays are winding down, the need in our region will remain.

We encourage those who can contribute to charitable efforts to please continue to spirit of giving into 2021.