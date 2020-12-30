Pointers pound New Boston

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — It looks like the South Point Pointers are starting to get the hang of things.

Having played only one game — a road loss to Portsmouth — the Pointers were improved for their second game as they knocked off the New Boston Tigers 65-44 on Tuesday.

“We played a little better,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We reduced turnovers, rebounded better and shot more free throws. The big thing is we played better defense. I thought Nakyan (Turner) and Mason (Kazee) really stepped up.”

South Point’s defense held Kyle Sexton in check with just 13 points. Devon Jones scored 11.

On the other end, Turner scored a game-high 27 points while Kazee had 19 points including 5-of-6 at the foul line. The Pointers were 20-of-32 at the foul line as a team.

Kazee drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Turner hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points as the Pointers took a 1-7 first quarter lead.

The defense held the Tigers to single digits in the second quarter as well as the Pointers went up 30-16 at the half.

Malik Pegram scored all 4 of his points and Turner added 7 points in the quarter.

Devon Jones had a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Sexton and Clark had 5 each as the Tigers got within 44-33.

But South Point outscored New Boston 21-11 in the fourth quarter as they converted 13-of-18 from the line. Kazee was 5-of-6, Jordan Ermalovich was 4-for-4 while Turner was 3-of-6.

“I think we were 12 of 26 from the line at Portsmouth, so it was nice to hit some foul shots tonight. You have to make those to be successful,” said Wise.

South Point plays at Ironton on Saturday.

New Boston 7 9 17 11 = 44

South Point 17 13 14 21 = 65

NEW BOSTON (NA): Devon Jones 4 1 0-1 11, Grady Jackson 3 0 1-1 7, Tanner Voiers 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Taber 0 0 0-0 0, Kage Truitt 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Sexton 4 05-8 13, Luke Henson 0 0 2-2 2, Jace Taber 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Clark 3 1 0-0 9, Brady Voiers 0 0 0-0 0. Totals; 15 2 8-12 44. Fouls: 25. Fouled out: Clark, B. Voiers.

SOUTH POINT (1-1): Nakyan Turner 8 1 8-16 27, Erikai Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Kazee 4 2 5-6 19, Darry Taylor 0 0 0- 00, Malik Pegram 4 0 0-2 8, Jordan Ermalovich 1 0 4-4 6, Carmelo Sammons 0 0 2-2 2, Xander Dornon 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Brandt 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 18 3 20-32 65. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Taylor.