Marty Murphy

Nov. 21, 1957–Dec. 26, 2020

Marty Joe Murphy, 63, of Coal Grove, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

Marty was born Nov. 21, 1957, the son to the late Charles W. and Nora M. “Peggy” Murphy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jamie (Rowe) Murphy, whom he married May 5, 1984; and his two sons Zackrey and Jacob Murphy.

Marty was a 1975 graduate of Coal Grove High School. He was a 30-plus year employee of the Village of Coal Grove and was the chief wastewater plant operator for 14 years.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Marty coached little league baseball in Coal Grove for over 30 years, totaling thousands of hours coaching and mentoring all sports, at all levels, over generations.

He was an avid Coal Grove Hornet and Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Along with being an active community member in Coal Grove, Marty was a supporting member of Ironton VFW Post 8850 and Ironton Moose Lodge 701.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by sister, Dixie; and brother-in-law David Rigsby; and father and mother-in-law, Robert and Bonnie Rowe.

Along with his wife and sons, those left to cherish his memory include brother and sister-in-laws, Jodi and Ray Collins, Bob and Pam Rowe, Jeri Holzhauser and Joe and Krissy Rowe; with nieces and nephews, Ashley (Alex) Edwards, Parker, Chase and Peighton Rowe, Bill and Jere (Rachel) Rigsby; with great-nieces and great-nephews Jordan, Katie, Jesse and Jeri Leigh Rigsby; along with countless friends and family members who will miss him greatly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Public visitation will be Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, please wear a mask, hand sanitizing and maintaining social distancing.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist Marty’s family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Coal Grove High School Athletics, 701 High Street, Coal Grove, Ohio.

To offer the Murphy family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.