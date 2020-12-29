Betty Dalton

Sept. 21, 1928–Dec. 26, 2020

Betty B. Dalton, 92, of Milford, previously from Ironton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Cedar Village in Mason.

The Ashland, Kentucky native was born Sept. 21, 1928, the daughter of the late Robert Barber and Pearl Gholson Barber.

Mrs. Dalton lived most of her life in Ironton, as the loving wife of Paul D. Dalton, whom she married July 8, 1948, and was the devoted mother of two sons, Lee and Paul Dalton.

She graduated from the Ironton school system and then from a cosmetology school in Columbus.

Betty was a long-term member of Central Christian Church in Ironton. She was a devoted 50-plus year member of the Order of Eastern Star, a Past Matron of Lawrence Chapter which merged with South Point Chapter in 2014. She served as Grand Representative of Washington in Ohio and Deputy Grand Matron of District 24. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of El Hasa Shrine in Ashland.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Eva A. Deer and Dorothy Cornell; and her husband, Paul D. Dalton.

Betty is survived by her sons, David Lee (Michelle) Dalton, of Loveland, and Paul (Kristin) Dalton, of Milford; three grandchildren, Wendy, Katie, and Aiden Dalton, three great grandchildren, Fred and Sam Ottesen and Brenden Massa, sister-in-law, Sandy Dalton; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be noon Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, with Minister Jim Williams officiating. There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Dalton family.

To offer the Dalton family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.