Editorial: Stay safe in final months

As today’s front page shows, the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Lawrence County, some much-welcome news for a population tired of the pandemic.

Health department workers received the vaccine on Tuesday and they will now begin administrating it in phases, beginning with front line workers, followed by those most vulnerable.

While the light at the end of the tunnel is now in sight, it is important that no one lets their guard down in the meantime.

Health workers told us they will continue wearing masks and urging social distancing for now. And this is something the general population needs to do as well.

We are entering what is likely the most critical part of the pandemic.

Daily cases in the U.S. are at an all-time high, and this is the situation in Ohio as well. In addition, mutations of the virus have become more contagious and more deadly, affecting more age groups severely.

We all want to get back to normal life and be able to visit relatives, attend movies and concerts and enjoy things such as fairs and parades. And, hopefully, that time will come soon.

It has been a long nine months and people are weary of the safeguards, distancing and the isolation, and ready for normalcy, but we need to stay cautious.

We’ve made it this far, and, together, we can finish strong and make it to the end safely.