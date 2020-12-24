Lady Vikes win thriller over Green

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Grinch’s heart may have grown times as big on Christmas Eve, but the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings may have that topped.

Playing their third game in as many days and on the road against one of the top teams in the Southern Ohio Conference, the Lady Vikings rose to the occasion as they posted a thrilling 46-45 win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Wednesday.

“We have played three games in three days and five games in the last seven days,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “We are tired, but the girls showed a lot of heart to come in here and get a win.”

Symmes Valley led 46-43 with 1.1 seconds left and Green was shooting three foul shots. But the Lady Bobcats could only connect on the first two and the Lady Vikings escaped with the win.

Morgan Lyons had 16 points including 7-of-8 from the foul line in a game that saw a lot of missed free throws for the Lady Vikings (5-4, 4-1).

Desiree Simpson had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals. Jenna Malone had 4 assists and 2 steals.

Kame Sweeney scored a game-high 19 points for Green while Kasey Kimbler and Anna Knapp scored 10 points each.

“Kylee Thompson did a great job on Kimbler. Morgan Lyons hit some big foul shots. Everyone who played really played well and contributed. It was a total team effort,” said Pierce.

“It’s a huge win. Any time you can go to Green and get a win is huge.”

Simpson and Spring Ross had 4 points each as Symmes Valley took a 14-13 first quarter lead. Kimbler hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 7 points for Green.

The Lady Vikings pulled away to a 26-19 lead at the half as Lyons and Simpson got 4 points each.

Each team scored 10 points in the third quarter and it was 36-29. Kimberly Brown and Sweeney combined for all of Green’s points.

However, in the fourth quarter, Green began to mount a comeback as Sweeney scored 8 points and Knapp 5.

But Lyons hit a trifecta and went 5-of-6 at the foul line while Green only converted 6-of-12 free throw attempts.

The Lady Vikings play host to Chesapeake on Monday.

Sym. Valley 14 12 10 10 = 46

Green 13 6 10 16 = 45

SYMMES VALLEY (5-4, 4-1): Jenna Malone 2 0 0-1 4, Morgan Lyons 3 1 7-8 16, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-2 2, Desiree Simpson 5 0 1-2 11, Kylee Thompson 0 0 1-2 1, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Gothard 2 0 0-0 4, Alison Klaiber 1 0 0-2 2, Spring Ross 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 17 1 9-17 46. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (NA): Kasey Kimbler 0 2 4-7 10, Kimberly Brown 2 0 1-2 5, Kame Sweeney 7 0 5-7 19, Charlie Blevins 0 0 1-2 1, Anna Knapp 4 0 2-8 10, Brelan Baldridge 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Christian 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2 13-26 45. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Blevins.